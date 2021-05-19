Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 713,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 701,724 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.41% of First Republic Bank worth $119,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.19.

FRC opened at $187.06 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $191.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

