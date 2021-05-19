KeyCorp Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $332.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $332.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CLSA raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.06. Baidu has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $354.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.