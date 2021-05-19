Morgan Stanley Raises Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $39.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

NYSE CPE opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

