Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 32,688 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 415.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $369.69 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

