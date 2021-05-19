Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,408 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4,408.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.