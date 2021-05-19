Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.