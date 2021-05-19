IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,380,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,989.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 109.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.39. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

