Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

Shares of TDOC opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.57 and a 200 day moving average of $206.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

