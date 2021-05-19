Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.77 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

