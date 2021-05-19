Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

CRK opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 113,446 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

