Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €28.50 by UBS Group

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been given a €28.50 ($33.53) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Monday.

ETR:GBF opened at €27.32 ($32.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of €13.98 ($16.45) and a 1 year high of €33.24 ($39.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.60.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

