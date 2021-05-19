Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,509,720 shares of company stock worth $125,887,212.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

