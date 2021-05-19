TCW Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 3,548.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $39,195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in OneMain by 61.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 466,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter worth $23,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

NYSE:OMF opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

