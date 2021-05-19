TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

