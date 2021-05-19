TCW Group Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 724,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,272 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,182,000 after purchasing an additional 687,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.