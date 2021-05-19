KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

KBCSY opened at $41.76 on Friday. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

