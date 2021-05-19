TCW Group Inc. Purchases 21,401 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

NVT opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

