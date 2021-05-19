Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Plans Dividend of GBX 38.30

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.30 ($0.50) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,280 ($29.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,374.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,375.39. The company has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,775.50 ($23.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,283.75 ($29.84).

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total value of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51). Insiders have sold 41,539 shares of company stock valued at $98,548,876 over the last 90 days.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

