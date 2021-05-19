Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:PFO opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

