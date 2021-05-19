$0.74 EPS Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

PNR opened at $67.11 on Friday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

