Centamin plc Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 118.65 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.66. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.82.

In other news, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider James Rutherford bought 50,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.31).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

