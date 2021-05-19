TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 387,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 85,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

