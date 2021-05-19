Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.13 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,920,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $33,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,554. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of TNET opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.