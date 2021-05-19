Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,890,000 after acquiring an additional 56,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 209,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 59,606 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $142.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

