Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,305 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter.

IVOO opened at $181.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.39 and its 200 day moving average is $165.43.

