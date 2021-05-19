Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $16.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

HIMS opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

