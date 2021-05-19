Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.06

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 40266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $511.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

