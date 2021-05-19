Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.99

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 7267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

GOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Get Acushnet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1,122.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,020 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,787 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.