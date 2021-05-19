Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.80

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.80 and last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 16892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.60.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.51 million and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

