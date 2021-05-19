$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $133.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.76 and a 200 day moving average of $118.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

