Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill Sells 2,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,688.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $4,094,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $45,082,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

