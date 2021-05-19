U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

U.S. Well Services stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. U.S. Well Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

