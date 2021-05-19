Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 8.9% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.65. 281,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,298,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 6.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.