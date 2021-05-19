Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 8.9% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.65. 281,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,298,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

