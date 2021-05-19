Dvision Network (DVI) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Dvision Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $86.65 million and $3.35 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00086959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.45 or 0.01449460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00107607 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,224,315 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Dvision Network Coin Trading

