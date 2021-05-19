Ross Stores’ (ROST) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of ROST opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

