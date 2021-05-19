MiL.k Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003573 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $107.39 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00092502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00343666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00220958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.43 or 0.01217985 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00039253 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

