Matrix AI Network Trading Down 58.3% Over Last 7 Days (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 58.3% lower against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $10.59 million and $3.03 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

