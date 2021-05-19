Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $33,959,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

SHOP stock opened at $1,133.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,146.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,146.71. The company has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.89, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.