Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.