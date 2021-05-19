Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 10,170 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $4,660,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 68,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ET opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

