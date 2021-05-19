Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,346.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8,412.35 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $783.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,515.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,601.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.