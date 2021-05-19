iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

