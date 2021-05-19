Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

