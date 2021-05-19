The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 24th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
Shares of GDV opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $26.71.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
