$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.60. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $444.76 million, a P/E ratio of -153.74 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

