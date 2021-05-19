Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.41.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.