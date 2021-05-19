Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Global Ship Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $598.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Ship Lease stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 479.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.