Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

AEIS stock opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

