Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $36.63 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $534.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.2516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.