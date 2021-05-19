Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $36.63 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $534.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.2516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

