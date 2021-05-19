Axie Infinity 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.71 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for $5.59 or 0.00014244 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 36% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $320.88 million and $30.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00091833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.88 or 0.01500972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00112407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00060267 BTC.

Axie Infinity Coin Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,420,010 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

